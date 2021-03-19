-
Now Playing: Migrant camp, student astronauts, shooting victims honored: World in Photos, March 18
-
Now Playing: Migrants deported, Atlanta deaths, and St. Patrick’s Day: World in Photos, March 17
-
Now Playing: Myanmar, horses and climate change: World in Photos, March 16
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Paris enters monthlong lockdown after surge of COVID cases
-
Now Playing: Diplomacy drama
-
Now Playing: Putin challenges Biden to debate after ‘killer’ comments
-
Now Playing: Street sweeper inspires others to ‘put your trash in the trash can’
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 18, 2021
-
Now Playing: School of stingrays swims over Great Barrier Reef
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Suspect in Atlanta shooting rampage charged
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, March 17, 2021
-
Now Playing: How wastewater may aid in early COVID-19 detection
-
Now Playing: Sniffer dogs trained to detect COVID-19
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Investigation into shooting rampage in Atlanta
-
Now Playing: Sarah Everard’s murder sparks a global movement
-
Now Playing: Baby sea turtles return to the ocean
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of drones put on dazzling display above Dublin