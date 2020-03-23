Public areas in Gujarat, India, are sanitized amid the coronavirus outbreak

More
More than a billion people across the country were asked to observe a 14-hour curfew.
3:00 | 03/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Public areas in Gujarat, India, are sanitized amid the coronavirus outbreak
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"More than a billion people across the country were asked to observe a 14-hour curfew.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69751829","title":"Public areas in Gujarat, India, are sanitized amid the coronavirus outbreak","url":"/International/video/public-areas-gujarat-india-sanitized-amid-coronavirus-outbreak-69751829"}