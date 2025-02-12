Putin is ‘biggest impediment’ to Trump’s plan for Ukraine: Defense analyst

ABC News’ Luis Martinez and contributor Mick Mulroy discuss Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s appearance at his first meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

February 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live