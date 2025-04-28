Putin declares 3-day ceasefire during Victory Day anniversary celebrations

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Douglas Lute, who also served as an ambassador to NATO, discusses the ceasefire, which will last from May 8 to 10, the Kremlin said.

April 28, 2025

