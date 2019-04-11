Putin, Iraq protests and Italian acrobatic aerial team: World in Photos, Nov. 4

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:38 | 11/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Putin, Iraq protests and Italian acrobatic aerial team: World in Photos, Nov. 4
It's. It's. Are. Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"66744241","title":"Putin, Iraq protests and Italian acrobatic aerial team: World in Photos, Nov. 4","url":"/International/video/putin-iraq-protests-italian-acrobatic-aerial-team-world-66744241"}