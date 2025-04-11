‘Putin will meet with Witkoff,’ Kremlin confirms

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the meeting will be “as long as President Putin needs.” ABC News’ Patrick Reevell reports.

April 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live