Putin ‘significantly underestimated’ the Ukrainian people: GOP congressman

ABC News’ Phil Lipof speaks with Rep. Brian Kevin Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Ukraine Caucus, about the state of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live