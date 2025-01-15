Qatari prime minister addresses ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas
A ceasefire has been reached between Israel and Hamas the Qatari Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, announced Wednesday afternoon from Doha.
January 15, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
What's next now that Hamas and Israel have agreed to a deal?2 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reacts to Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal1 hour ago
Relative of Israeli hostage reacts to Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal2 hours ago
Ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas3 hours ago
Rose Bowl transformed from stadium into wildfire command center1 hour ago
Elderly couple saves home from wildfireJan 15, 2025
Experts call on redefining obesity with focus on body fat and health2 hours ago
If I had the flu or COVID this year, do I still need to get vaccinated?2 hours ago
FDA proposes limiting nicotine in cigarettes, other tobacco products2 hours ago
Bondi pressed on 2020 election, loyalty to Trump during conformation hearing4 hours ago
New details revealed about Trump inaugurationJan 15, 2025
Inflation report shows upsurge days before Trump takes officeJan 15, 2025
South Korea’s impeached president Yoon is detainedJan 15, 2025
Winds expected to pick up in California fire zoneJan 15, 2025
Millions across Midwest and Northeast hit by arctic airJan 15, 2025
Extreme fire risk remains in California as East deals with cold blastJan 15, 2025
Defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth grilled in confirmation hearingJan 15, 2025
Federal lawsuit accuses Capital One of under-paying interest to customersJan 15, 2025
Search for suspects who posed as Amazon workers in Georgia home invasionJan 15, 2025
Mother of Navy SEAL recruit who died during ‘Hell Week’ speaks outJan 15, 2025
Kate Middleton says she is in remission from cancerJan 15, 2025
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 lifts off for 45-day visit to moonJan 15, 2025
New study on moderate alcohol consumptionJan 15, 2025
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt talk losing home in California fireJan 15, 2025
TikTok alternatives to consider if the app is bannedJan 15, 2025
FTC report details drug price increases and who benefitedJan 15, 2025
Porn site case taken up by Supreme CourtJan 15, 2025
Coyote sightings on the rise in urban areasJan 15, 2025
Johnson says flags will be raised for Trump’s inaugurationJan 15, 2025
SEC sues Elon Musk over Twitter acquisitionJan 15, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022