Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Queen Elizabeth makes rare joint appearance with Prince William
The latest. It is. It. Yet respect.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"4:23","description":"Queen Elizabeth II carried out her first major engagement since a coronavirus lockdown in March, visiting England’s Porton Down military research facility with her grandson Prince William.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73659743","title":"Queen Elizabeth makes rare joint appearance with Prince William","url":"/International/video/queen-elizabeth-makes-rare-joint-appearance-prince-william-73659743"}