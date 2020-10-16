Queen Elizabeth makes rare joint appearance with Prince William

Queen Elizabeth II carried out her first major engagement since a coronavirus lockdown in March, visiting England’s Porton Down military research facility with her grandson Prince William.
4:23 | 10/16/20

Queen Elizabeth makes rare joint appearance with Prince William
