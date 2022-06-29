Queen Elizabeth’s humility her ‘real strength’: Royal expert Alastair Bruce

ABC News royals contributor Alastair Bruce, an officer of arms for the now king, remembers the Queen’s legacy as people line up to pay their respects as the procession moves through Scotland.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live