A queenly time capsule, Trump, the LeBaron family mourns: The Week in Photos

More
A look at the week's top photos from around the globe.
2:10 | 11/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A queenly time capsule, Trump, the LeBaron family mourns: The Week in Photos
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:10","description":"A look at the week's top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"66853317","title":"A queenly time capsule, Trump, the LeBaron family mourns: The Week in Photos","url":"/International/video/queenly-time-capsule-trump-lebaron-family-mourns-week-66853317"}