Rabbi friend of Pope Francis speaks about the importance of unity

Pope Francis’ travel partner and friend Rabbi Abraham Skorka speaks with ABC News’ Linsey Davis about their friendship and Francis’ belief of "peace in the Middle East."

April 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live