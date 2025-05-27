Racers barrel downhill in cheese-roll chase

Abby Lampe, the 2024 champion of the Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake in Gloucester, England, took second place this year.

May 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live