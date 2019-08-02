Railroad tracks disappear during Australian floods

Timelapse surveillance footage shows railroad tracks disappear beneath rising waters as days of rain brought major flooding to northeast Australia.
0:57 | 02/08/19

Railroad tracks disappear during Australian floods
