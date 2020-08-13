Rainwater pours through supermarket roof

More
The ceiling tiles collapsed inside a supermarket in England after consecutive nights of storms.
0:46 | 08/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rainwater pours through supermarket roof
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:46","description":"The ceiling tiles collapsed inside a supermarket in England after consecutive nights of storms.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72362099","title":"Rainwater pours through supermarket roof","url":"/International/video/rainwater-pours-supermarket-roof-72362099"}