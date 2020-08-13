-
Now Playing: Hundreds of thousands still without power after major storms
-
Now Playing: Storms expected to hit Isaias-slammed East Coast
-
Now Playing: Israel and United Arab Emirates agree to normalize ties
-
Now Playing: Lightning strike hits transformer
-
Now Playing: Deer rolls around in mud to cool down
-
Now Playing: What is a meteor shower?
-
Now Playing: Oil threatens a reef, Belarus protests, and a starry sky: World in Photos, Aug. 13
-
Now Playing: Swimming wild boar gives beachgoers a scare
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: August 12, 2020
-
Now Playing: FBI investigates shooting of an US Air Force helicopter
-
Now Playing: Belarusians take to the streets after presidential elections
-
Now Playing: 3 died in train derailment in Scotland
-
Now Playing: Beirut blast aftermath, Belarus protest, Brazil fire: World in Photos, August 12
-
Now Playing: Japanese company offers virtual vacations
-
Now Playing: Lebanon's national emblem projected onto Sydney Opera House
-
Now Playing: Cleanup efforts continue after deadly explosion
-
Now Playing: Train derails in northeast Scotland
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Joe Biden picks Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate
-
Now Playing: This nurse got the best hospital send-off after her 67-day battle with COVID-19