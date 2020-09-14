Rare dolphins appear in Hong Kong waters

Indo-Pacific humpback dolphins have been seen in emptied waters around Hong Kong due to coronavirus travel restrictions.
0:19 | 09/14/20

Comments
Rare dolphins appear in Hong Kong waters
