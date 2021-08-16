Reactions to Biden’s address on Afghanistan

More
The ABC News team gives immediate reactions to President Joe Biden’s address.
14:54 | 08/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Reactions to Biden’s address on Afghanistan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"14:54","description":"The ABC News team gives immediate reactions to President Joe Biden’s address.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79487379","title":"Reactions to Biden’s address on Afghanistan","url":"/International/video/reactions-bidens-address-afghanistan-79487379"}