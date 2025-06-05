Recovery of American-Israeli hostages’ bodies is ‘bittersweet’: IDF spokesperson

Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson, discusses the operation that recovered the bodies of Judy Weinstein-Hagi and Gadi Hagi.

June 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live