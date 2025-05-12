Red Cross exec on the last living American to be freed by Hamas in Gaza

Fabrizio Carboni from the Red Cross speaks with ABC News’ Linsey Davis about Edan Alexander’s release after 584 days in captivity and the terrible conditions currently inside Gaza.

May 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live