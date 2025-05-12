Red Cross exec on the last living American to be freed by Hamas in Gaza
Fabrizio Carboni from the Red Cross speaks with ABC News’ Linsey Davis about Edan Alexander’s release after 584 days in captivity and the terrible conditions currently inside Gaza.
May 12, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Hamas frees last living U.S. hostage Edan Alexander 584 days after Oct. 7th massacre2 hours ago
First witnesses testify in Sean Combs' racketeering, sex trafficking trial2 hours ago
Stocks soar after Pres. Trump announces China tariff truce2 hours ago
Pres. Trump plans to accept luxury 747 jet as gift from government of Qatar2 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV meets with journalists, including ABC's Terry Moran and James Longman2 hours ago
New drone video shows a great white shark spotted off Montauk, NY2 hours ago
59 white South African refugees land in the United StatesMay 12, 2025
Flesh-eating pest prompts ban on US imports of Mexican livestockMay 12, 2025
Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour shatters records at SoFi Stadium3 hours ago
Edan Alexander reunites with family after being freed from Hamas captivityMay 12, 2025
American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander freed from Hamas, speaks with mother by phoneMay 12, 2025
Rapper Tory Lanez hospitalized after attack in prisonMay 12, 2025
9 million people under red flag warnings as fire danger envelops upper MidwestMay 12, 2025
US-China tariffs agreement is ‘significant’: EconomistMay 12, 2025
'It sends a bad message': Expert on possible gifting of luxury Qatari jet to TrumpMay 12, 2025
Pope Leo's friend 'really excited and optimistic' about new pontiffMay 12, 2025
How the deal for the release of Edan Alexander unfoldedMay 12, 2025
Transportation Secretary Duffy on plans to improve safety at Newark airportMay 12, 2025
Trump defends using 'free plane' from Qatar as Air Force OneMay 12, 2025
Trump to sign executive order aimed at lowering prescription drug costsMay 12, 2025
US-China agree on 90-day pause to cut reciprocal tariffsMay 12, 2025
Transportation secretary warns of air travel troubles ahead of summerMay 12, 2025
Karen Read murder retrial focuses on ‘flirtatious’ text messagesMay 12, 2025
Record-high May temperatures possible in TexasMay 12, 2025
Taylor Swift responds after being subpoenaed by Justin Baldoni’s lawyersMay 12, 2025
Study finds Zepbound may help people lose more weight than WegovyMay 12, 2025
Child undergoes breakthrough heart procedureMay 12, 2025
NBA playoffs heating upMay 12, 2025
New report on bagged lettuce raises safety concernsMay 12, 2025
Angel City soccer star collapses on field mid-gameMay 12, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022