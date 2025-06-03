Renewed search for Madeleine McCann

Portuguese officials are launching new searches for Madeleine McCann, the 3-year-old British girl who vanished while on vacation with her family in 2007.

June 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live