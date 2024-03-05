UN report finds clear evidence Israeli hostages were subjected to sexual violence

The U.N. said its new report finds "clear and convincing" evidence that Israeli hostages being held in Gaza have been subjected to sexual violence.

March 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live