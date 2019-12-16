Reported $67M of jewelry stolen from British heiress

More
Tamara Ecclestone says thieves stole the jewelry in less than an hour from her home near Kensington Palace.
0:19 | 12/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Reported $67M of jewelry stolen from British heiress
Fifty million pounds gone in fifteen minutes that's the claim a British heiress camera act of stone who says he stole all of her jewelry and less than an hour. The jitters are worth about 67 million US dollars her home is at a ritzy neighborhood near Kensington Palace with 24 hour security guards and checkpoints.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"Tamara Ecclestone says thieves stole the jewelry in less than an hour from her home near Kensington Palace. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"67752645","title":"Reported $67M of jewelry stolen from British heiress","url":"/International/video/reported-67m-jewelry-stolen-british-heiress-67752645"}