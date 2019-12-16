Transcript for Reported $67M of jewelry stolen from British heiress

Fifty million pounds gone in fifteen minutes that's the claim a British heiress camera act of stone who says he stole all of her jewelry and less than an hour. The jitters are worth about 67 million US dollars her home is at a ritzy neighborhood near Kensington Palace with 24 hour security guards and checkpoints.

