Reporter robbed at gunpoint during broadcast

Sports journalist Diego Ordinola and his camera operator were robbed at gunpoint while filming outside of Estadio Monumental in Ecuador.
0:37 | 02/19/21

Transcript for Reporter robbed at gunpoint during broadcast

