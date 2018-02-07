Rescue diver says race is on to save soccer team from cave

Ben Reymenants, a Belgian diver who is part of an international team that had been searching for the soccer team, said an extraction plan is being worked out.
0:58 | 07/02/18

Transcript for Rescue diver says race is on to save soccer team from cave
That he. I've been there we. One minute they've done within. Right believing that that the flag they get there. Connecticut gonna stay within tonight get an honorable and head for the many who. They love condition NN that are we very weak over the one and I'm now and life threatening condition now. The maniac. No guarantee. This fascinating for the what time getting some are they might be trying to make boundary. Rove unitholders and on the way the amount of another look really go. Think they did before the rains come.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

