Rescue team helps leopard escape well in India

More
The team lowered a makeshift raft for the animal to climb up to safety.
2:11 | 09/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rescue team helps leopard escape well in India
Yeah yeah. A and and. A minimum. Yeah. Now. Okay. A. Blue leaning world or. Don't know. And I think. Okay. And we're.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:11","description":"The team lowered a makeshift raft for the animal to climb up to safety. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65692526","title":"Rescue team helps leopard escape well in India","url":"/International/video/rescue-team-helps-leopard-escape-india-65692526"}