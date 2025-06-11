Residents of Graz observe moment of silence after school attack

ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge reports from Graz, Austria, where 10 people were killed in a shooting at a high school.

June 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live