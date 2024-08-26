Retired Israeli Major General denounces Netanyahu's handling of war with Hamas

Noam Tibon, who defended a kibbutz during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, calls Netanyahu's approach to the war more political and not in the best interests of achieving a cease-fire.

August 26, 2024

