Rolling Stones' 1st flagship store set to open in London

More
RS No. 9 Carnaby is scheduled to open Sept. 9.
1:22 | 09/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rolling Stones' 1st flagship store set to open in London
Wheat. Oh. It's thank. Commuted humanist yeah. I asked him he's. Spent.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:22","description":"RS No. 9 Carnaby is scheduled to open Sept. 9.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72880252","title":"Rolling Stones' 1st flagship store set to open in London","url":"/International/video/rolling-stones-1st-flagship-store-set-open-london-72880252"}