The Royal Ascot, continued protests, polar bear cubs: The World in Photos, June 16

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:38 | 06/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Royal Ascot, continued protests, polar bear cubs: The World in Photos, June 16
Oh. Didn't. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71280332","title":"The Royal Ascot, continued protests, polar bear cubs: The World in Photos, June 16","url":"/International/video/royal-ascot-continued-protests-polar-bear-cubs-world-71280332"}