-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan debut newborn son
-
Now Playing: Royal baby named Archie
-
Now Playing: Royal baby, VE Day, school shooting: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan debut newborn son at Windsor Castle: 'It's magic'
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan give 1st glimpse of royal baby
-
Now Playing: Prince William welcomes Harry to 'sleep deprivation society that is parenting'
-
Now Playing: Investigation continues into deadly Russian plane inferno
-
Now Playing: Dust storm covers town
-
Now Playing: UK celebrates arrival of royal baby
-
Now Playing: Met Gala, journalists freed and royal baby: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Pamela Anderson defends jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
-
Now Playing: Freed journalists reunite with family after more than a year behind bars
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: British tabloids go all out for the royal baby
-
Now Playing: Investigators look at pilot error in deadly Russia crash
-
Now Playing: 9,000 women and counting join all-female scientist database
-
Now Playing: It's a boy for Harry and Meghan!
-
Now Playing: Authorities investigating why a plane slid off a Florida runway
-
Now Playing: What will be the new royal baby's name?
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby boy
-
Now Playing: Pentagon sends carrier strike group to Persian Gulf