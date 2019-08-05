Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan debut newborn son

Now Playing: Royal baby named Archie

Now Playing: Royal baby, VE Day, school shooting: World in Photos

Now Playing: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan debut newborn son at Windsor Castle: 'It's magic'

Now Playing: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan give 1st glimpse of royal baby

Now Playing: Prince William welcomes Harry to 'sleep deprivation society that is parenting'

Now Playing: Investigation continues into deadly Russian plane inferno

Now Playing: Dust storm covers town

Now Playing: UK celebrates arrival of royal baby

Now Playing: Met Gala, journalists freed and royal baby: World in Photos

Now Playing: Pamela Anderson defends jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

Now Playing: Freed journalists reunite with family after more than a year behind bars

Now Playing: Across the Pond: British tabloids go all out for the royal baby

Now Playing: Investigators look at pilot error in deadly Russia crash

Now Playing: 9,000 women and counting join all-female scientist database

Now Playing: It's a boy for Harry and Meghan!

Now Playing: Authorities investigating why a plane slid off a Florida runway

Now Playing: What will be the new royal baby's name?

Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby boy