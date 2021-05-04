Transcript for Royal feud in Middle East

Royal feud is causing a crisis of the close US ally in the Middle East. Prince comes out Jordan says he's under house arrest denying accusations that he conspired to overthrow the government. Now the American born queen nor is speaking out in defense of her son foreign correspondent James long Nguyen has the latest from London James good morning. The Kingdom of Jordan has long been a stable presence in the mideast and a key ally for the United States this morning the rules army that. Is reeling from a dramatic shift between Brothers to a date in authorities accuse King Abdullah the Second and half brother comes out of taking part in an attempt. To overthrow the government they allege this plot was put together with help from foreign powers. And that at least sixteen others. Were involved now hounds is Jordan's former crown prince has been releasing videos and voice recordings battle this is thought to be under house arrest in his. Palace in Amman and says his phone and Internet lines have been cuffs off he's annoys the conspiracy claims that he is very critical of the king's leadership. What he calls corruption nepotism and misrule. This whole crisis has exposed a deep split in the omni with the popular American born queen Knoll whose comes as mullah. Coming on defense and a son tweeting that she's praying for the innocent victims of this we kids Honda it's a very unclear situation that is potentially very destabilizing. For the whole of the Middle East Diane parent James long and thank you.

