Rubio meets with Russia's Lavrov amid strikes on Ukraine

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a summit in Malaysia as Russia continued massive strikes on Ukraine's capital.

July 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live