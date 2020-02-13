Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 11, 2020

Now Playing: What are the next steps for candidates after New Hampshire?

Now Playing: Bloomberg barnstorming Super Tuesday states before voters head to polls

Now Playing: US troops come under fire at Syrian checkpoint

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 12, 2020

Now Playing: 2020 presidential race by the numbers

Now Playing: Trump spurs pardon talk in Roger Stone case

Now Playing: 3 candidates end presidential campaigns following New Hampshire primary

Now Playing: Trump thanks DOJ for Roger Stone decision

Now Playing: Bernie Sanders leading Democratic pack by a hair

Now Playing: Trump thanks DOJ for intervening in Roger Stone case

Now Playing: House to vote on removing Equal Rights Amendment deadline

Now Playing: Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

Now Playing: Ivanka Trump touts accomplishments in 1st year of WGDP initiative

Now Playing: Firestorm over Roger Stone case as President Trump bashes prosecutors

Now Playing: Roger Stone prosecution team steps down

Now Playing: Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

Now Playing: Remaining candidates turn attention to Nevada, South Carolina

Now Playing: Sen. Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary