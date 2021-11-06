Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 9, 2021

Now Playing: Prosecutors call for innocent man’s release, but existing law prevents it

Now Playing: California drought has reservoirs at critically low levels

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Consumer prices soaring

Now Playing: High-stakes cases ahead as Supreme Court term winds down

Now Playing: Riding ‘Eclipse Air’ to chase a cosmic phenomenon

Now Playing: Viewing 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse from an airplane

Now Playing: Boaters come dangerously close to falling off edge of dam

Now Playing: Biden expected to sign bill designating Pulse nightclub a national memorial

Now Playing: Investigation underway after Pennsylvania fire causes townhouses to collapse

Now Playing: Consumer goods prices soar as economy bounces back from pandemic

Now Playing: FBI says ransomware attacks have tripled in last year, urges companies not to pay

Now Playing: Moderna seeks COVID-19 vaccine approval for teens as CDC analyzes heart effects

Now Playing: Woman, toddler shot dead at Florida grocery store

Now Playing: Vanessa Guillen’s parents, fiancé and sister share their fondest memories of her

Now Playing: Sea lions enjoy sun and surf in Alaska

Now Playing: Philadelphia officer investigated for allegedly deleting cellphone video of arrest

Now Playing: World's largest man-made wildlife crossing proposed to replace aging bridge