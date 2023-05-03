Russia accuses Ukraine of trying to assassinate Putin with drone attack

Russia claims it brought down the drones before they could strike Vladimir Putin's residence in the Kremlin, while Ukraine denies any connection to the alleged attack.

May 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live