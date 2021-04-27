Russia attacks Ukraine from north, east and south

Former commander for the U.S Forces in Korea, retired Gen. Robert Abrams, shares his reaction to Russia’s attack on Ukraine and what this attack means for U.S troops in Eastern Europe.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live