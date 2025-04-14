Russia ballistic missile strike kills dozens in Ukraine's Sumy, officials say

A Russian ballistic missile strike on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy killed at least 32 people on Sunday morning, authorities

April 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live