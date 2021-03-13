Russia cracks down on Putin’s opposition

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell reports on Russia’s efforts to silence pro-democracy efforts, keeping a tight grip on supporters of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
4:49 | 03/13/21

Russia cracks down on Putin's opposition

