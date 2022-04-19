Russia launches new attacks on steel plant in bombarded Ukrainian city of Mariupol

ABC News contributor and retired Marine Col. Steve Ganyard discusses the war in Ukraine as the country's Ministry of Defense says its forces have regained control of several settlements near Kharkiv.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live