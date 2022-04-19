Russia ramps up new military offensive in eastern Ukraine

Russia says it is holding a ceasefire today to allow Ukrainian fighters to leave a steel plant in Mariupol as the U.N. reports more than 5 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the war.

