Russia starting new offensive attacks: Ukraine military chief

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell reports on the comments made by Ukraine's military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

April 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live