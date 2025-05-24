Russia strikes Kyiv amid prisoner swap, US negotiators talk Iran nuclear deal

ABC News foreign correspondent Marcus Moore delivers the World View round up, including developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, Iran nuclear deal negotiations and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

May 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live