Russia and Ukraine agreed to 'eliminate the use of force' in Black Sea, WH says

Russia and Ukraine also agreed to "develop measures to implement the agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities in Russia and Ukraine," the White House said. ABC News’ Patrick Reevell reports.

March 25, 2025

