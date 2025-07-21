Russia-Ukraine drone strikes ramp up ahead of possible ceasefire talks

ABC News' Patrick Reevell and contributor Mick Mulroy discuss the latest fighting and what it means for a possible peace deal.

July 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live