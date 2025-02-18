Russia, US begin Ukraine peace talks sparking concern in Europe

ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge reports from Estonia and Poland as European nations voice concerns over U.S.-Russia mediation efforts, with Ukraine and NATO countries excluded.

February 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live