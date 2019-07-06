Russian destroyer gets 50-100 feet from US ship

A U.S. Navy guided-missile cruiser was forced to execute emergency maneuvers on Friday after a Russian destroyer came between 50 and 100 feet of the American ship, the U.S. Navy's Seventh Fleet said.
0:43 | 06/07/19

