Russian forces attempt to surround Ukraine's 'heavily fortified' positions in East

ABC News national security and defense analyst Mick Mulroy discusses the latest on Russian attacks and strategy as the U.K. Defense Ministry estimates Russia has lost about 15,000 troops.

