Russian journalist reported dead shows up alive at news conference

Arkady Babchenko was said to have been killed at his apartment building in Kiev on Tuesday night. But on Wednesday Babchenko appeared alive and well at a press conference.
0:35 | 05/30/18

Transcript for Russian journalist reported dead shows up alive at news conference
