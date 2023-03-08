Russian mercenary group claims victory in the battle of Bakhmut, Ukraine denies claim

Plus, angry protesters are taking to the streets in Georgia to protest the “foreign agent bill” and the newest glass ceiling index that measures the role of women in the global workforce.

March 8, 2023

