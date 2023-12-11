Alexey Navalny missing after being removed from prison, spokeswoman says

Alexey Navalny's spokeswoman, Kyra Yarmysh, said his lawyers tried to see Navalny on Monday at the prison but were told he's no longer listed there.

December 11, 2023

